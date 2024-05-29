Chemed Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Chemed Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $543.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.77.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

