Chemed Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CHE)

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Chemed Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $543.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.77.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.