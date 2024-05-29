Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CHSN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 29,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,160. Chanson International has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

