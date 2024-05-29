Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cerillion Trading Up 0.3 %

LON CER opened at GBX 1,505 ($19.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £444.13 million, a PE ratio of 3,125.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 980 ($12.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CER. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($21.58) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.39) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

