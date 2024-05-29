Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86. 1,068,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,158,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Centene Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

