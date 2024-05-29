CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CellaVision AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $20.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. CellaVision AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.
About CellaVision AB (publ)
