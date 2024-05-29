CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0540 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.54 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,346.86 or 0.99853599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011919 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00111869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003827 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05560814 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $3,476,100.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

