CBM Asia Development Corp (CVE:TCF) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

CBM Asia Development Corp (CVE:TCF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CBM Asia Development in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CBM Asia Development’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 million during the quarter.

About CBM Asia Development

CBM Asia Development has a 1-year low of C$14.58 and a 1-year high of C$25.70.

CBM Asia Development Corp. (CBMA) is a Canada-based unconventional gas company with coalbed methane (CBM) exploration and development opportunities in Indonesia. The Company holds various participating interests in five production sharing contracts (PSC) for CBM in Indonesia. The Company has operations in south Sumatra, which includes sekayu PSC; central Sumatra, which includes Hulu PSC and east Kalimantan, which includes Kutai-west PSC and Bentian besar PSC.

