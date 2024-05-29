Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $74,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $444,487,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6,362.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after buying an additional 2,202,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,735,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.