CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $16.15

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.44. CareDx shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 145,567 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $735.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CareDx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

