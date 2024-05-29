Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Update

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Carbon Revolution Public Trading Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ CREV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 2,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $197.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
About Carbon Revolution Public
Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
