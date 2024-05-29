CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CAR Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. CAR Group has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $48.88.
About CAR Group
