CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CAR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. CAR Group has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

