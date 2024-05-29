Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

