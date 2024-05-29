Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

