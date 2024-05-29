Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,400 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.63. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.