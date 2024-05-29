Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,328 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $16,171,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

