Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 185,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHC opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

