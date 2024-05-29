Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 419.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

