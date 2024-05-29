Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,194,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $318.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $318.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

