Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $54,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1,829.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.