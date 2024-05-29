Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 189.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HIG opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,137 shares of company stock worth $12,633,026 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

