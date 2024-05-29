Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000.

Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIS opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.52.

Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

