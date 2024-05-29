Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 3,615 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 264,950 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 404,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 245,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 875,140 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

ADTRAN Trading Up 7.4 %

ADTN opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $447.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

