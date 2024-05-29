Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 3,220 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16,947.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

