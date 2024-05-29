Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 219 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 706.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.