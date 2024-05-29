Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.33. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile



Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

