Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,304,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at $53,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,187,000 after purchasing an additional 865,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $16,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

