Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $99,676,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after buying an additional 776,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,997,000 after buying an additional 733,283 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE COP opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.