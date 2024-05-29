Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
