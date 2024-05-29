Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

