Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canopy Growth Stock Down 7.6 %
CGC opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $713.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
