Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 7.6 %

CGC opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $713.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.