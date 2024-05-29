Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.72. 1,268,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,599,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

