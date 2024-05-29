C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Announces Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 32.33%.
C3is Stock Performance
CISS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 598,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. C3is has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2,000.00.
About C3is
