Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Burlington Stores
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
