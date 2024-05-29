Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.04

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 155656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Burberry Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

