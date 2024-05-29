Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,210. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.6007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

