Bruce & Co. Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vicor accounts for 0.5% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 913.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vicor by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,490 shares of company stock valued at $158,882 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Stock Up 0.6 %

Vicor stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. 149,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

