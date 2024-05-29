Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 126,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,318,000 after purchasing an additional 294,302 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

