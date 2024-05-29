Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -273.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($1.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -129.1%.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 51,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,949. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

