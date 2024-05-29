Brokers Offer Predictions for The Mosaic Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.5 %

Mosaic stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

