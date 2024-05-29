Brokers Offer Predictions for The AES Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AES in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AES. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.13 on Monday. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

