Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $78.32

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

