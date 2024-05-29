Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $17.16

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V.F.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V.F. Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.