Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target at $16.33

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

PBR opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.