Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$53.50

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Emera Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EMA opened at C$47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$56.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.70%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

