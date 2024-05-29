Brokerages Set Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Target Price at $5.50

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

CIFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

