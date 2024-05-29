Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Westwood Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.1% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Broadcom stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,412.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $776.38 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market cap of $654.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,331.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,211.59.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

