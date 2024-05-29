Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

