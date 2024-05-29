Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $261.44. The company had a trading volume of 142,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,757. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

