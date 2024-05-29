Boston Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 73,482 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,544,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,381. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

