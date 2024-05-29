Boston Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 4,225 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.24. 1,290,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

