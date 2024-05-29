Boston Family Office LLC Has $497,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.72. 2,499,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $127.46 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

